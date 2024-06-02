Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the April 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Biora Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIOR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. 257,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,188. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01. Biora Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $6.70.

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biora Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Biora Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Biora Therapeutics Company Profile

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics in the United States. The company offers NaviCap, a targeted oral delivery platform for delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and BioJet, a systemic oral delivery platform designs to replace injection with needle-free, oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

