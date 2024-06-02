Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) PT Set at C$25.00 by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.00 price target on Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.88.

Bird Construction Trading Up 0.3 %

Bird Construction stock opened at C$21.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.26. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$8.01 and a one year high of C$22.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.05. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of C$792.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 1.8404534 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

