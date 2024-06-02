BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for about $67,574.75 or 0.99908259 BTC on exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $839.20 million and $43,773.07 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00009660 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011558 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001276 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012109 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.60 or 0.00111774 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004066 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000493 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 67,762.52178671 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

