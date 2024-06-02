Bitcoin (BTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1,336.72 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,336.72 billion and $17.07 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $67,829.44 on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $458.49 or 0.00675939 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00064093 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00089267 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000286 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,707,028 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.
