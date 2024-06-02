Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Short Interest Up 17.7% in May

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the April 30th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 239.0 days.

Bitcoin Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BTGGF opened at $63.05 on Friday. Bitcoin Group has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $63.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.29.

Bitcoin Group Company Profile

Bitcoin Group SE, an investment holding company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

