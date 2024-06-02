Bittensor Price Reaches $386.42 (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Bittensor token can currently be bought for approximately $386.42 or 0.00570798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bittensor has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bittensor has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and $22.68 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Bittensor

Bittensor’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,866,736 tokens. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,862,457. The last known price of Bittensor is 392.5364327 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $25,796,590.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

