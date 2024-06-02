BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,190,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the April 30th total of 12,320,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 2.2 %

BJ traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,548,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,357. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $88.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,091.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,640 shares of company stock worth $7,394,087. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

See Also

