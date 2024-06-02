Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEARCA:BALI)

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1301 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:BALI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.62. The company had a trading volume of 20,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,453. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.85. Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $28.98.
Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Company Profile
