Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEARCA:BALI)

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1301 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BALI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.62. The company had a trading volume of 20,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,453. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.85. Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $28.98.

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (BALI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds a portfolio of US large-cap equity securities. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing proprietary return forecast models combined with quantitative analysis methods BALI was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

