BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BATS:BRLN) Announces Dividend of $0.37

BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BATS:BRLN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3671 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:BRLN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,682 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average of $52.57.

BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by actively investing in floating rate loans of any credit quality from around the globe. BRLN was launched on Oct 4, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

