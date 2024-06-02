BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BATS:BRLN) Announces Dividend of $0.37

BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BATS:BRLN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3671 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
BATS:BRLN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,682 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average of $52.57.
BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF Company Profile
