BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after buying an additional 5,463,111 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $139,341,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,547,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,662,000 after purchasing an additional 299,689 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,654,000 after purchasing an additional 259,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,970,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.29. 395,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,254. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.76.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

