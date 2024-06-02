BMO Capital Markets Trims Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Target Price to $265.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $335.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CRM. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $292.79.

NYSE CRM opened at $234.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total value of $7,386,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 638,070 shares of company stock worth $182,912,726 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

