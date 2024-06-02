BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (XEMD) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on June 6th

BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (BATS:XEMD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2152 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
XEMD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.31. 1,610 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.77.
BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Company Profile
