BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (XEMD) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on June 6th

BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (BATS:XEMD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2152 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

XEMD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.31. 1,610 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.77.

Get BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF alerts:

BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (XEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated debt issued by sovereign and quasi-sovereign issuers from emerging markets. XEMD was launched on Jun 29, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.