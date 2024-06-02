Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Lessened by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,026 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,483,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,824,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1,065.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 price target (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,876.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,485,975 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $21.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,776.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,874. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,456.93 and a one year high of $3,918.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,625.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3,523.40. The company has a market cap of $128.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.