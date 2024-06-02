Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) PT Raised to $185.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH stock opened at $152.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $96.10 and a 1-year high of $164.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.53.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,749 shares of company stock valued at $9,036,919 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,129,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,992,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,676,000 after purchasing an additional 778,437 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,084,000 after buying an additional 736,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,968,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,341,000 after buying an additional 686,318 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,089,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,328,000 after buying an additional 315,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

