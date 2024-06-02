Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 111,900 Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 111,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Nordstrom as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $23,572,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,908,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,829,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,212,000 after buying an additional 1,104,604 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,288,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,675,000 after buying an additional 975,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 67,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 726,721 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Stock Up 5.1 %

JWN traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,048,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,588. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $23.53.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

