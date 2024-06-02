Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 59.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCW shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 270,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 23,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $178,108.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,622,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,164,302.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,425 shares of company stock worth $624,391. Insiders own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

Shares of MCW stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,259,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,046. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $239.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.06 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mister Car Wash Profile

(Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.