Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 66,200 Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 66,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth $1,187,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,092,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Canada Goose by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,967,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,905,000 after purchasing an additional 812,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,730,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Price Performance

GOOS traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,121. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.46. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $18.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOS shares. Evercore lifted their price target on Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

