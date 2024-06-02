Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Decreases Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,700 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in ON were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in ON by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ON by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in ON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON alerts:

ON Price Performance

Shares of ONON stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,481,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482,600. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 96.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.17. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $43.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $504.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ONON shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on ON from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on ON from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ON from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ONON

ON Company Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.