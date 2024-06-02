Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 155.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in AppLovin by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in AppLovin by 2,032.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 12,755 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $1,007,772.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,236,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,711,904.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 12,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $1,007,772.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,236,703 shares in the company, valued at $97,711,904.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $3,750,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 471,560 shares in the company, valued at $35,371,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,722,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,624,224. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on AppLovin from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.72.

AppLovin Stock Down 1.2 %

APP stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $81.48. 6,736,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,917,819. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.24. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $88.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

