Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Has $151,000 Position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 859,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 265,482 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 181.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 296,473 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 447,334.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 286,294 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,523,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,717. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $502.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carrols Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:TAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $470.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.41 million.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

