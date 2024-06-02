Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000. Dollar Tree accounts for 1.3% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,373,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 139.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,260,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,202,000 after purchasing an additional 734,229 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 137.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,100,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,199,000 after purchasing an additional 637,357 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 24.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,966,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,383,000 after purchasing an additional 389,718 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,565,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,434,000 after acquiring an additional 340,461 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,844,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,060. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $154.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.55.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

