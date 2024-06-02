Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 726.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 89,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 78,626 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,283,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 136,441 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 67,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 23,663 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gray Television stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $6.24. 1,232,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,582. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -266.67%.

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,982,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,127,502.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GTN. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of Gray Television to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gray Television currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

