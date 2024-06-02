Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 24,900 DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000. DoorDash accounts for approximately 1.3% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DASH. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,694,000 after acquiring an additional 100,787 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 1,725.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,198 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,993,000 after buying an additional 1,200,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.28.

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 183,512 shares in the company, valued at $20,270,735.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $916,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,340,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 183,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,270,735.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 422,938 shares of company stock worth $56,763,369 in the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DASH stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.11. 6,380,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,981,841. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.30 and its 200 day moving average is $115.03. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.95, a PEG ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.78. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

