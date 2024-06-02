Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Samsara by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Samsara by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $33.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,593,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,354. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. On average, analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on IOT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 72,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $2,798,733.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,191.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 72,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $2,798,733.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,191.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 63,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $2,230,235.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,137,252 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,772,783 shares of company stock valued at $64,706,415 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

