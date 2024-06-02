BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.93

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and traded as high as $4.94. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 53,706 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $492.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LND. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

