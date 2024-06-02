Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Short Interest Update

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 892,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BRZE traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.65. 638,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,024. Braze has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Braze had a negative net margin of 27.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Braze will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,833 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $160,066.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 224,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,392,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,114 shares of company stock worth $3,344,997. Corporate insiders own 24.03% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Braze by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Braze by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,714,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Braze by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 36,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRZE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

