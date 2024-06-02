Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. reduced its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for about 0.0% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $979,890,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,682,256,000 after buying an additional 6,835,271 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $481,016,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,847,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CP stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,215,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.30 and its 200 day moving average is $81.36. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

