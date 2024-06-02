Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Has $96.20 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,803 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up about 4.8% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned about 0.13% of Moody’s worth $96,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 14.3% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 87.3% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.50.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $396.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,244,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,729. The business has a 50-day moving average of $391.48 and a 200-day moving average of $385.02. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $298.86 and a one year high of $417.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.