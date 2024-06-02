Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Trimmed by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 2.1 %
BMY stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.09. The company had a trading volume of 29,396,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,922,978. The stock has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25, a PEG ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.29. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $66.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.
