Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 79,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $89,038,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.6 %

AVGO stock traded down $35.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,328.55. 7,309,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,094. The company has a market capitalization of $615.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,333.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,218.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $776.38 and a twelve month high of $1,445.40.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,296.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

