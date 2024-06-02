Brokerages Set Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Target Price at $30.33

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

BBU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Brookfield Business Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Desjardins raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the third quarter valued at about $476,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,779,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,455,000 after acquiring an additional 128,970 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 19.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 77.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 28,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 59,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 20,891 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 7.08%. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.92%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

