Brokerages Set Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Price Target at $133.60

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.33.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO stock opened at $135.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $607.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

