Brokerages Set Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Price Target at C$16.59

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.59.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEY shares. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 19,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.48, for a total transaction of C$275,120.00. In related news, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 48,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.71, for a total value of C$767,700.57. Also, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.48, for a total value of C$275,120.00. Insiders have sold 205,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,097,983 in the last three months. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEY opened at C$15.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of C$10.38 and a 1-year high of C$15.99. The company has a market cap of C$2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

