Brokerages Set Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target at $122.17

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.17.

TER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,863 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $140.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.69. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $146.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

