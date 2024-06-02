Brokers Set Expectations for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 28th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $6.48 per share.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on BNS. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$67.74.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE BNS opened at C$64.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.16. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$55.20 and a 1 year high of C$70.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 69.97%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.