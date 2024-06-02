Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Given New $34.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.08.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BEP stock opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $32.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -60.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.39 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -308.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. FIL Ltd raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,842,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,385,000 after buying an additional 3,474,522 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,181,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,853 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,495,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,558,000 after purchasing an additional 676,754 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,171,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,214,000 after purchasing an additional 595,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,851,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,260,000 after purchasing an additional 489,704 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

