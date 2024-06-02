Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 10,000 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LESL. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,706,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,871. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.50, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.69 million. On average, research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

LESL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.26.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

