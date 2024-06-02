Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 134 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,420,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 74.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,155 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,996,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,815,000 after purchasing an additional 641,187 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,530,000 after purchasing an additional 524,632 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 552.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 456,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,163,000 after buying an additional 386,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.30. 4,228,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.27. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $139.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

