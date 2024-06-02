Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $375,000 Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $57.59. 897,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,514. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day moving average is $55.24.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

