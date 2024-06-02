Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $699,000 Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HI. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 239,050.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

HI stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.49. 493,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,045. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $785.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 73.55%.

Insider Activity at Hillenbrand

In other Hillenbrand news, VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $401,644.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,536.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hillenbrand news, VP Leo Kulmaczewski purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $37,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at $79,400.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $401,644.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,536.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,537 shares of company stock worth $278,193 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

