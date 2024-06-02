Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Crown Castle by 27.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 42.8% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at $459,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Argus downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,191,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,959. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.36.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

