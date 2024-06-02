Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,979 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in DexCom by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at $44,479,027.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,293 shares of company stock valued at $25,295,452. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $118.77. 6,065,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,735. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.99 and a 200-day moving average of $125.41. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXCM. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.94.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

