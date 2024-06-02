Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 11,283 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Zebra Technologies worth $12,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 663.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,270,000 after purchasing an additional 840,169 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,010,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,222,000 after buying an additional 522,779 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $102,886,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,995,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,205.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 192,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,751,000 after acquiring an additional 178,211 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Stephens increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.27.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $312.34. The company had a trading volume of 507,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,506. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $328.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $304.02 and a 200 day moving average of $274.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.