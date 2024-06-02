Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 1,283 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,673 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,954 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 82,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 88.0% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 27,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

LOW stock traded up $5.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,598,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,923. The stock has a market cap of $126.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.75.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

