Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 2,768 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,737 shares of company stock valued at $6,998,205 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.49. 6,460,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,168. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $116.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $241.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

