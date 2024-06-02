Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Takes $8.19 Million Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 133,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,193,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GXO. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 136.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,530,000 after acquiring an additional 270,952 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 9.0% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 8,990.9% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.23. 825,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.25. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

