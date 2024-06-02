Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BBW opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average of $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $381.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.70. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $32.47.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $149.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.02 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 39.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Institutional Trading of Build-A-Bear Workshop

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 996,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,755,000 after purchasing an additional 349,752 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 445,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 80,463 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 360,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 161,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 210,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 25,302 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Featured Stories

