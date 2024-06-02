Burkett Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 600 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $86.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.41. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,981,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,069 shares of company stock worth $16,169,397 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

