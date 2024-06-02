Burkett Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 986 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 74,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of CSX by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
CSX Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average of $35.07.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.
CSX Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.