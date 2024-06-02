Burkett Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 986 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 74,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of CSX by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average of $35.07.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

