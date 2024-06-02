BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Short Interest Up 17.0% in May

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 654,500 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the April 30th total of 559,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Free Report) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,627,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655,555 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of BCAN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.77. 647,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194,342. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $687.80. The company has a quick ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises ( NASDAQ:BCAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($91.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells proprietary client relationship management software products in Israel. The company owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, personnel management, marketing, call centre, and asset management activities; and develops New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.

